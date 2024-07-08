CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 800,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,000 after acquiring an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 15.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CarMax by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in CarMax by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 218,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $72.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

