Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 816 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 171.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock worth $318,636. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $56.44 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

