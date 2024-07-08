eCash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.12 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $587.33 million and $9.12 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.49 or 0.00584835 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00040508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00063961 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,725,985,923,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,725,967,173,091 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

