Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00040165 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00035188 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014949 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

