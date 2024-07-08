Polymath Market Capitalization Reaches $85.49 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $85.49 million and approximately $13,435.66 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00114996 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

