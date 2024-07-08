holoride Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,504.56 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, holoride has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $52,504.56 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.14 or 0.05321011 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00046849 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00014114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00413655 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52,211.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

