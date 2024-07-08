MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $225.67 million and $15.11 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $39.69 or 0.00069804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001055 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,962.21 or 1.00192637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About MetisDAO

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 37.58387187 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $11,746,510.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

