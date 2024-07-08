Quantum (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and approximately $4.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001055 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,962.21 or 1.00192637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

