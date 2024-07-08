Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 717 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 128,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,776,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

