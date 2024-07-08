AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 40 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AssetCo (LON:ASTO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 38 ($0.48) to GBX 40 ($0.51) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
AssetCo Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of ASTO stock opened at GBX 35.42 ($0.45) on Friday. AssetCo has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 50 ($0.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of £50.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.56 and a beta of 0.46.
AssetCo Company Profile
