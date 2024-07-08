AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 40 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AssetCo (LON:ASTO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 38 ($0.48) to GBX 40 ($0.51) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AssetCo Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ASTO stock opened at GBX 35.42 ($0.45) on Friday. AssetCo has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 50 ($0.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of £50.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.56 and a beta of 0.46.

AssetCo Company Profile

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

