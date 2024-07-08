Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.90

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 89,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,480,000 after buying an additional 622,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

