Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.31

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 25488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Cinemark by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

