Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.46

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $721.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

