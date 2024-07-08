Superdry (LON:SDRY) Shares Down 7.2%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.41 ($0.06). 2,199,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,086,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.76 ($0.06).

Superdry Trading Down 7.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. The company has a market capitalization of £4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

