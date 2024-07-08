Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $146.09 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.08 and its 200-day moving average is $146.86.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

