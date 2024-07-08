Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 277,635 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,498 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,476 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

