Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $101.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

