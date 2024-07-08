Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,616 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $106.40 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.