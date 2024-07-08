Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

ROP stock opened at $562.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $542.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.18 and a fifty-two week high of $569.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

