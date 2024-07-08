Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 0.1 %

Masco stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

