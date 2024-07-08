Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 242 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after buying an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,192,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,753,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,854,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.87.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $390.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.23. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

