Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,900,000 after buying an additional 407,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 466,511 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,455,000 after purchasing an additional 628,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Coterra Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,261,000 after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

