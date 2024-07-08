Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,940 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.