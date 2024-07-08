Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 112,237 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $108.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $120.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $144.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.76.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

