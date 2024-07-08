Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,568,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,148,000 after acquiring an additional 202,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $145.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average is $158.70.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

