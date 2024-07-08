Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $89.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.