Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $660,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $406.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $430.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

