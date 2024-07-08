Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in NetApp by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,205 shares of company stock worth $5,193,529. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $128.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

