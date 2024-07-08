Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $644,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,170 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,703,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,775,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after buying an additional 2,401,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.97.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

HBAN opened at $12.92 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.