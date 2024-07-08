Liquity USD (LUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $83.67 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $83.67 million and approximately $384,713.05 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 83,831,721 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

