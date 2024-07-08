Lewis Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.77 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $440.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.