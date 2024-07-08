Trust Co of Kansas Sells 100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 65.6% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 97,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after buying an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 18.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $167.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.08. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $294.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.