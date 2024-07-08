Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 924.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,114 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 78,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 77,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.37 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average of $110.17. The company has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.