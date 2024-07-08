Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,271.64 or 1.00078027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069922 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00153975 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.