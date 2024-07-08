ARPA (ARPA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $56.35 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. ARPA has a market cap of $56.35 million and $7.35 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARPA has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One ARPA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.0369998 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $6,162,868.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

