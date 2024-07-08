Fei USD (FEI) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.36 million and $128,952.41 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,271.64 or 1.00078027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069922 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,485,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,227,380 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,226,027.49834992 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.93849712 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $124,142.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.