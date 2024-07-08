SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.95 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $728.09 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.50512696 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $2,836,251.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

