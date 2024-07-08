Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $106.97 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. Prom has a total market cap of $106.97 million and $2.01 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00010243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,271.64 or 1.00078027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069922 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.56124823 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,805,636.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

