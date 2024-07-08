Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 160.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.69.

ECL stock opened at $240.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day moving average of $221.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $245.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

