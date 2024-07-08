Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 713 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 88,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 12,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

FI stock opened at $151.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

