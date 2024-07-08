Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $262.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

