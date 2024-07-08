Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Synopsys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $622.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $577.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total transaction of $1,703,911.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,360,194.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total transaction of $1,703,911.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,360,194.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,021 shares of company stock valued at $23,140,653. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.