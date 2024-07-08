Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,233 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 8.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500,701 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $210.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.18.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

