Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Up 2.1 %

Target stock opened at $148.75 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.55.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

