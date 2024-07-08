Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 169 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $391.36 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.