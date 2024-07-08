Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $196.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.11 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

