Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 225 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,131,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $3,724,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $15,187,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $754.49 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $756.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $798.35.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

