Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 123 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,658.96 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,639.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,607.09.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

