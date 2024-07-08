Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,501,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,766,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $100.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

