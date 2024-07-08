Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 125.0% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 250,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,525,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,785,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,431,000 after buying an additional 253,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $609,374 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $141.46 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile



Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

